Centenary celebrations of Syro-Malabar Church begin in Kochi

December 21, 2022 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The year-long centenary celebrations of the creation of the hierarchy of the Syro-Malabar Church was inaugurated here at Cardinal Parekkattil Nagar, Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, on Wednesday.

The senior-most priest of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Father Jose Vithayathil, lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion.

Around 200 priests from the archdiocese joined a concelebrated Mass, which was led by Father Antony Narikulam, rector of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the council of priests, delivered the message of the centenary celebrations. The Mass was followed by a public meeting at which a year-long programme was unveiled, said a communication here.

Sixteen priests from 16 parishes in the archdiocese joined a Mass at the cathedral basilica as the Mass was celebrated at Cardinal Parekkattil Nagar, the communication added.