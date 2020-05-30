Kochi

Cement-ladenlorry gutted

A lorry with a load of cement was destroyed after it caught fire near the sixth hairpin curve of the ghat road at Tamarassery in the early hours of Saturday.

The lorry, owned by a Kozhikode native, was coming from Bengaluru with 600 packets of cement when it caught fire around 1.30 a.m., reportedly due to some mechanical problem. The traffic was disrupted for three hours.

Though two fire tenders had reached the spot, the lorry was completely gutted. However, no other vehicles were affected by the blaze as the driver managed to park the lorry in a safe place.

