Celebrity cricket tournament held in Kochi

Kapil Dev-83 team won the Living Legend Cup cricket tournament organised by Celebrity Cricketers’ Fraternity (CCF) here on Sunday. Dhoni 007 Sky Hawks is the runner-up.


