Celebrating the 10th birthday of a second life at the age of 34

August 12, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

At 34, Shruthy Sasi, a resident of Arakkunnam near Piravom, a town along the suburbs of Kochi, celebrated the tenth birthday of her second life, though a day in advance, at Lisie hospital on Saturday.

It was on the World Organ Donation Day, which falls on August 13, that she was implanted with a heart at the same hospital a decade ago. It was only fitting that she celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake with the family of the heart donor and medical practitioners who helped her have a second crack at life.

It was almost surreal when Ms. Sasi hugged Elsamma and let her listen to the beat of the heart of her youngest sibling Joseph Mathew, also known as Lalichan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even after ten years, I could hear my brother’s heartbeat. I am really happy,” said Ms. Elsamma.

The youngest of the seven siblings, including three sisters, of the Thaiparambil family in Vazhappally panchayat in Kottayam district, Lalichan was declared brain dead on August 13, 2013, following an accident in Changanassery town four days prior when he was riding pillion on his friend’s motorcycle during a night of heavy downpour. His family immediately gave consent to donate his heart in keeping with his wish.

“If not for this family [Lalichan’s], I would not have been standing here. I am indebted to them, the doctors, and the staff of this hospital. Having gone through this kind of hardship, I never thought I would survive another ten years. Thanks to God, I am leading a happy life,” Ms. Sasi, now a beautician, said, still holding Ms. Elsamma close. She has now become the only person in Kerala to complete 10 years of normal life after undergoing a complex heart transplantation surgery.

Ms. Sasi had a cardiac arrest necessitating an angioplasty stent at the young age of 17 followed by the weakening of heart muscles. She also suffered from a rare disease called Takayasu arteritis and had only a single kidney raising doubts about the long-term survival prospects of heart transplantation. Nevertheless, Ms. Sasi was awaiting a heart donor when the hospital was alerted about a matching donor through the State government’s Kerala Network for Organ Sharing.

Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram, cardiothoracic surgeon who performed the heart transplantation surgery remembered that unforgettable journey from the Kottayam Medical College when the ambulance carrying the harvested heart completed the nearly 70-km distance in 55 minutes during the peak evening hours.

“Shruthy’s life is proof that society’s doubts about leading a normal life after heart transplantation were baseless. Often uninformed criticism is levelled against organ donation and the hospitals and doctors involved. Ten years of Shruthy’s life conveys a message of altruism associated with the noble practice of organ donation,” he said.

Actor Anna Ben and hospital director Paul Karedan were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.