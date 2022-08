August 01, 2022 11:11 IST

Historians and history researchers should not forget facts, Bishop Joseph Kariyil has said. The contributions made by the Udayamperoor Synod towards Kerala Rennaisance should not be forgotten, he said on Sunday, at the inauguration of a seminar organised as part of the 500th year celebrations of the Vallarpadam Basilica.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.