Celebrating 500 years of Vallarpadam Basilica
Historians and history researchers should not forget facts, Bishop Joseph Kariyil has said. The contributions made by the Udayamperoor Synod towards Kerala Rennaisance should not be forgotten, he said on Sunday, at the inauguration of a seminar organised as part of the 500th year celebrations of the Vallarpadam Basilica.
