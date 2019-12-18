CDF enrolment is under way

The formation of Civil Defence Force (CDF) at fire and rescue stations-level has gathered momentum in the district with nearly 300 people signing up as CDF volunteers in the last three days alone.

The exemplary volunteerism shown by the people of the State in coming to the rescue of their brethren during two successive floods gave an added impetus to the move to form CDF. The initiative is aimed at training the members of the public in disaster mitigation measures thus making them an effective first line of defence in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

“We have 18 fire and rescue stations in the district and will have to create a pool of 900 CDF volunteers as per the directions to have a minimum of 50 volunteers at each station. The registration process is under way in the district and people are waiting to get enlisted,” said A.S. Jogy, District Fire Officer. Initially, 6,200 volunteers will be trained across 124 fire and rescue stations in the State.

CDF has three stated goals – saving lives, reduce damage to properties and enhance the morale of the people during disasters. CDF is being formed in the State under the government order issued on August 30, 2019.

Any Indian citizen who has completed the age of 18 years with formal education up to fourth standard can sign up as a CDF volunteer though fisher folks and tribespeople will be given priority. Those enlisting as volunteers are expected to respond with social commitment and without profit motive and should have the physical attributes to turn up for rescue work during emergencies.

Short-term training courses will be organised for the volunteers at the local and the district-levels. The ones successfully completing training courses will be issued identity cards besides metallic badges with identification number and reflective jackets.

Duties

The duties of the volunteers include disseminating necessary disaster-related alerts to the public, identifying and passing on information about the nature and extent of the disaster to the agencies concerned, adopting necessary measures to control the spread of fire and other damage controlling measures in the event of fire breakouts and other disasters till the fire and rescue personnel reach the site, give necessary precautionary instructions to the public in case of chemical disasters, administrating first aid to the injured, facilitating the evacuation of people, opening of shelters, and the rehabilitation of the affected people, and removing debris from the disaster-hit areas.

District fire officers will be the district-level nodal officers and coordinate the activities of CDF while the District Collector will maintain overall control. Director General of Fire and Rescue Services will also head the CDF at the State-level while a civil defence academy has been set up in Thrissur to impart State-level training.

Those interested to register as CDF volunteers may apply online using the link www.cds.fire.kerala.gov.in