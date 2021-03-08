CCRC to function from medical college hospital

Kochi

Work on new cancer centre building to pick up pace

The Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will begin functioning from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery from Monday.

When MCH was turned into a COVID-19 care centre last year, the cancer centre was moved to the Ernakulam General Hospital, and surgeries had to be done at the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital.

Meanwhile, work on the new cancer centre building could pick up pace since a fresh tender process is under way. Construction came to a halt in December last year when the contractor’s agreement was cancelled for delays in executing the work which began in 2018.

In addition to structural work, medical equipment for radiation therapy is also being procured.