CCRC construction work of poor quality, HC told

KOCHI

29 January 2021 23:46 IST

Floods, pandemic delayed completion of project, says contracting firm

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to February 5 the hearing on a writ petition filed by the construction company challenging the notice for termination of its contract for the construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC).

When the petition filed by P&C Projects Pvt. Ltd., Erode, came up for hearing, the counsel for INKEL submitted that the quality of work done by the company was poor. In fact, a portion of the under-construction building for the cancer centre had collapsed owing to poor quality of work. Besides the delay in completing the project in time, the substandard quality of work had also prompted INKEL to issue termination notice to the company. The company could complete only 30% of work despite the extension of deadline.

In its petition, the company submitted that several unexpected incidents, including floods and the pandemic, had delayed the completion of the project, and, therefore, the termination notice was illegal.

