CBSE yet to release results of ‘improvement category’ students

KOCHI

21 July 2020 00:09 IST

Delay leaves 400 candidates unable to apply for higher studies

Mathew M. Thomas is worried whether he will lose a chance to pursue his higher studies.

He figures among the nearly 400 students across the country whose Class 12 results were not released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Their mark list had the indication “Results Later” (RL).

“I had appeared as a private candidate to improve my marks. Despite repeated efforts to contact the CBSE authorities, I am yet to get a concrete reply on when the results will be released,” he said here on Monday.

Mathew’s anxious mother said that the universities in the State and outside had announced their admission schedule for undergraduate courses online. “Many students would have already applied for these courses. I request the CBSE authorities to release the marks of these 400 students immediately considering their academic future,” she said.

Board sources said that the marks of these students who had figured in the “improvement category”, were delayed as the board was unable to compute it as per the assessment scheme announced for the exams cancelled in the wake of the pandemic crisis.

Performance

As per the assessment scheme of the CBSE, students who have completed all their examinations was assessed based on their performance in the examinations. For those who have appeared in three or more subjects, the average of marks obtained in best three subjects was awarded to those subjects in which examinations were not conducted. For students who wrote the exams for just one or two subjects, the results were declared on the basis of their internal, practical or project assessments for the subjects they didn’t write the examination.

A senior board official said that the students under the improvement category cannot be assessed as per the scheme as their objective was to improve upon the marks scored in the previous exam. “We are working out a solution and hope to release the results soon. It will be directly intimated to the students concerned,” he said.