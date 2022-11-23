CBSE State school fest to begin at Vazhakulam on Thursday

November 23, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State CBSE Kalolsavam organised jointly by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and Confederation of Sahodaya Complex will begin at Carmel CMI Public School at Vazhakulam on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 7,000 students from 1,400 CBSE schools are expected to participate in the event. Competitions will be held in 144 events at 21 venues. Actor Miya George will inaugurate the fest. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony on November 27.

Students who had won the first and second positions at zonal-level competitions are eligible to participate in the fest. Zonal-level events were held at 26 centres. The State fest is held in four categories.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CBSE State fest could not be conducted in the past two years owing to the pandemic crisis, according to T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president, Kerala CBSE School Managements Association. The competitions will be held in all art categories as prescribed in the manual for arts fests for CBSE schools, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US