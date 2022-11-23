CBSE State school fest to begin at Vazhakulam on Thursday

November 23, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The State CBSE Kalolsavam organised jointly by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and Confederation of Sahodaya Complex will begin at Carmel CMI Public School at Vazhakulam on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 7,000 students from 1,400 CBSE schools are expected to participate in the event. Competitions will be held in 144 events at 21 venues. Actor Miya George will inaugurate the fest. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony on November 27.

Students who had won the first and second positions at zonal-level competitions are eligible to participate in the fest. Zonal-level events were held at 26 centres. The State fest is held in four categories.

The CBSE State fest could not be conducted in the past two years owing to the pandemic crisis, according to T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president, Kerala CBSE School Managements Association. The competitions will be held in all art categories as prescribed in the manual for arts fests for CBSE schools, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT