CBSE schools to make fitness of vehicle and verification of antecedents mandatory before excursions

‘Frequent district-wise meetings of school managers for exchanging ideas, experience, and knowledge to be considered’

‘Frequent district-wise meetings of school managers for exchanging ideas, experience, and knowledge to be considered’

Taking serious note of the accident that killed five students and a teacher of a school excursion party, the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has made fitness of vehicles enlisted for excursions and verification of the antecedents of the driver mandatory.

In fact, CCSK is set to convene an emergency meeting of managers of all CBSE schools across the State shortly to discuss an array of issues largely focusing on the safety and security of students, especially during trips.

“We will discuss the possibility of two staff keeping a constant eye on the driver by rotation since the driver getting intoxicated, overspeeding, and engaging in reckless driving are often found to lead to tragedies. Frequent district-wise meetings of school managers for exchanging ideas, experience, and knowledge for countering various challenges will also be considered at the meeting,” said Indira Rajan, patron of CCSK and Secretary General of National Council of CBSE Schools.

School management committees consisting of representatives of teachers and faculty members will be asked to meet regularly before taking important decisions, including arrangements for excursions.

Asked whether CCSK will initiate action against Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School at Vettickal near Mulanthuruthy for not having intimated the Motor Vehicle Department of the excursion and the bus enlisted in compliance with the education department’s circular, Ms. Rajan said CBSE schools had not received any such circular.

“In fact, CBSE Schools never receive circulars and guidelines issued by any government department. The matter was taken up at a meeting convened by the Education Minister on June 2, and it was suggested that a copy of such circulars be issued to the CBSE regional officer who in turn would circulate them among schools. But till now, nothing has come of it,” she said.

Ms. Rajan is now set to write to the government yet again raising the issue against the backdrop of the accident.