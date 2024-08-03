CBSE schools to join hands in Wayanad relief initiatives

The Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, has joined hands in relief efforts in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad.

The council handed over clothes, blankets, medical kits, essential supplies, and food items to relief camps as requested by the Wayanad District Collector. In the second phase, it will offer support to survivors, according to a letter forwarded by the council to the CBSE Chairman. A team has been entrusted with relief assistance.

The council also urged the chairman to offer additional support in the wake of the tragedy. The release said CBSE schools in the State had contributed around ₹3.8 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund following the deluge in 2018.