CBSE schools’ forum opposes move to introduce fee regulatory committees in unaided schools

April 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has opposed the move by the government to set up a three-tier fee regulatory system to check exorbitant fee in unaided schools.

The proposed committees would detrimental to the CBSE schools, which function as per the regulation and norms prescribed by the Centre, said T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president of the association. The effort to impose a system on the institutions that function without receiving any aid from the State government would amount to violation of the constitutional rights, he added.

The government has plans to introduce a three-tier system at the school, district, and State levels to monitor the fee charged by unaided schools. Mr. Khan said that the bylaws prescribed by the board and various verdicts given by the Supreme Court had clearly laid out guidelines for fixing the fee in CBSE schools. The fee was being collected by the managements as per these directives, he said.

The association representatives said that the government had not considered these facts before suggesting the formation of a regulatory system. The move would affect the schools already reeling under financial crises. Schools with poor student strength might eventually shut down in such a situation, they said.

The association also said in a communication that the move to include parents in the fee regulatory committees would result in repeated demands for reducing the fee structure as witnessed on various earlier occasions. “We request the government to adopt a practical approach in tune with the ground realities before going ahead with the formation of the fee regulatory system. A meeting of school managements will be held here in the last week of April to discuss the move to introduce the fee regulatory system, it said.

