CBSE schools’ Ernakulam district-level arts fest from November 11

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 20:37 IST

The district-level arts festival of CBSE schools under the Kochi Metro Sahodaya will be held at Kalady Sree Sarada Vidyalaya from November 11 to 13.

Students from 62 CBSE schools will participate. Actors Priya Varrier, Sarjano Khalid, and director Ranjith Sankar will jointly inaugurate the fest. Over 3,000 students are expected to participate in 145 events during the three-day festival, according to a release.

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court will inaugurate the valedictory session at 6 p.m. on November 13. He will also distribute prizes to winners.

