CBSE schools caution against hasty reopening

The National Council of CBSE Schools has urged the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan not to consider school reopening in the physical mode till all the teachers and non-teaching staff members were fully vaccinated.

Provision sought

A provision for ensuring the vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff has to be initiated on an urgent basis.

The data based on the vaccination status of the teaching/non-teaching staff may be collected from across the country to ensure 100% vaccination before reopening, Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the council, said in the letter to the Education Minister.

Shift system

Any plans to have a shift system in conducting offline classes would not be practical, especially in rural and tribal areas, considering the security aspects and issues in reaching the schools, it said.

The council said that any decision on school reopening should take into account the pandemic situation in each State.