CBSE schools’ arts fest concludes in Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 13, 2022 21:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toc H Public School team which emerged the overall champions at the CBSE schools’ arts fest held at Kalady.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalotsav 2022, a three-day district arts fest of 62 CBSE schools in Ernakulam district, concluded at Sri Sarada Vidyalaya at Kalady on Sunday. Toc H Public School, Vyttila, emerged overall champion with 926 points followed by Sri Sarada Vidyalaya (577) and Viswajyothi Public School, Angamaly (568) in the fest for schools under Kochi Metro Sahodaya (KMS). More than 3,000 students took part in the festival, according to a communication. High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran inaugurated the valedictory function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app