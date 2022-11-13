Kalotsav 2022, a three-day district arts fest of 62 CBSE schools in Ernakulam district, concluded at Sri Sarada Vidyalaya at Kalady on Sunday. Toc H Public School, Vyttila, emerged overall champion with 926 points followed by Sri Sarada Vidyalaya (577) and Viswajyothi Public School, Angamaly (568) in the fest for schools under Kochi Metro Sahodaya (KMS). More than 3,000 students took part in the festival, according to a communication. High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran inaugurated the valedictory function.
CBSE schools’ arts fest concludes in Ernakulam
