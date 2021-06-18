CBSE school managements oppose govt. directive

KOCHI

18 June 2021 18:38 IST

‘Allowing students to attend online classes without paying fees will adversely impact the prospects of institutions’

The government’s position that students of unaided schools should be permitted to attend online classes without payment of fees will adversely affect the prospects of many institutions in the State, according to the Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association.

The government directive that managements should issue transfer certificates to students who wish to join public schools without clearing fee arrears will deepen the financial crisis facing schools following the pandemic situation, said T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president of the association.

“Unaided schools have no government aid and depend solely on fees. The directives issued by the government on non-payment of fees and transfer certificate had created hurdles in the smooth functioning of unaided schools,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Khan said many parents were not paying fees after the government said that students should not be denied entry into online classes on account of non-payment of fees. “They [parents] are demanding transfer certificates without clearing the dues. Several school managements are finding it difficult to pay salaries to staff members owing to the situation,” he said.

The association urged the government to protect unaided schools. The government should intervene to resolve the deadlock. Otherwise, many schools in the rural sector will face closure, it said.

It also demanded that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) publish Class 12 results at the earliest. A common entrance examination should be held for admission to undergraduate courses, as there are no written examinations for the CBSE/ICSE streams in view of the pandemic situation, the association said.