CBSE School Kalotsav off to a vibrant start at Kalady

November 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The 15th State CBSE Kalotsav began on a colourful note at various venues in Kalady near Kochi on Friday.

About 10,000 students from hundreds of schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are attending the three-day fest. Actor Navya Nair inaugurated the programme at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady. K. Anand, managing trustee of Adi Shankara Trust, lit lamps on the dais, marking the start of the fest. The annual event is being organised by Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes. T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association, presided.

G.B Bhuvan Sreehari of S.D.V EMHSS emerged the first winner of an event as he topped the Kuchipudi competition. A student of Class 9, he had started learning the dance form when he was four years old. Isha Vinish of Naipunya Public School, Kochi, won the first position in Light Music (category 1). Aradhana A. Pai of Delta Study, Fort Kochi, won the first place in Hindi versification (category 4).

Competitions are being held for around 140 events across 25 venues. Apart from Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Adi Sankara B.Ed. Training College, Sree Sankara College and Adi Sankara Engineering College will also be venues for the event.

The main venue at Sree Sarada Vidyalaya has been named in memory of noted writer P. Valsala, who died on Tuesday. All other venues are named after Malayalam writers. The three-day festival is being organised in full compliance with the green protocol. Actor Rajisha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory session of the fest on November 26.

