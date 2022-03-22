CBSE schools’ associations welcome CUET

Associations of CBSE schools in Kerala have welcomed the decision by the University Grants Commission to conduct a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Central universities.

The National Council of CBSE Schools and the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association claimed on Tuesday that it had taken up the need for a CUET with the Central authorities in view of the injustice meted out to students in the CBSE stream in the admission to the undergraduate programmes in the Central universities.

The associations had earlier pointed out that the liberal valuation by State boards had resulted in denial of opportunities for meritorious students in the CBSE stream.

Indira Rajan, secretary general of the NCCS, and T. P. M. Ibrahim Khan, president of the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association, said in separate communications that their organisations had raised the need for equal opportunities for all students with the Central authorities earlier.

The computer-based entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.