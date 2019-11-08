CBSE school arts fest from November 14

The Kerala CBSE State arts fest will begin at Vazhakulam near Muvattupuzha on November 14.

Over 8,000 students representing 1,400 CBSE schools in the State will attend the fete. Carmel CMI Public School, Vazhakulam, is the main venue of the four-day fest being organised by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complex and All Kerala CBSE Management Association. T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president, CBSE School Management Association, said here on Thursday that competitions would be held for 144 events on 21 stages. Other venues include Infant Jesus Higher Secondary School and Chavara International Academy. This edition of the fest will conclude on November 17.

Celebrities and literary personalities are expected to participate in the inaugural and valedictory sessions. Mr. Khan said the Central Board of Secondary Education had promised to issue certificates to students participating in the arts fest. It will be applicable from next year, he added.