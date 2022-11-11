CBSE School Arts Fest begins at Kalady

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 20:09 IST

Around 3,000 students from 62 schools under Kochi Metro Sahodaya are participating in the event

The Ernakulam CBSE School Arts Fest - 2022 began at the Sree Sarada School at Kalady on Friday. Around 3,000 students from 62 schools under the Kochi Metro Sahodaya are participating in the fest. Competitions are being held in 145 events. Roji John, MLA, inaugurated the fest. Actors Priya Varrier, Sarjano Khalid, and filmmaker Ranjith Sankar were the chief guests on the occasion. The competitions are being held at 10 venues. The fest will conclude on November 13.



