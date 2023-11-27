CBSE Kalotsav: Thrissur Sahodaya, Kozhikode Silver Hills emerge winners

November 27, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI

Thrissur Sahodaya and Kozhikode Silver Hills Public School emerged winners in the 15th State CBSE Kalotsav, which concluded at Kalady on Sunday.

Thrissur Sahodaya came first by scoring 1,666 points, while the Malabar Sahodaya won the second place with 1,588 points. Kochi Metro Sahodaya won the third place with 1,493 points.

Thrissur Sahodaya and Silver Hills School have been the reigning champions in the CBSE State Youth Festival for the past few years. Thrissur Sahodaya secured 102 points in category one, 285 points in category two, 508 points in category three, 515 points in category four, and 256 points in the general gategory. Silver Hills secured the first position, scoring 288 points. Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, came second with 170 points and Devamatha Public School, Thrissur, finished third with 96 points.

Silver Hills secured 14 points in category one, 24 points in category two, 74 points in category three, 56 points in category four, and 120 points in the general category.

As many as 726 schools participated in the three-day festival. Benny Behanan, MP, inaugurated the valedictory ceremony. Kerala Sahodaya Cluster president Rev. Dr. Sijan Paul Oonnukallel presided over the function. Actor Rajisha Vijayan was the chief guest.