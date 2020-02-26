CBSE blames Arooja’s school management

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it was highly improper on the part of the management of Arooja’s Little Stars School, Moolamkuzhi, to have allowed 29 students to continue their education in spite of not granting it affiliation by the board.

In a statement filed before the court, the CBSE said no school was permitted to register students of Class IX or no admission could be made to Class IX without obtaining recognition from the State government and affiliation to the CBSE. In May 2012, the CBSE had issued a letter to the management intimating about the deficiencies and informed it that the application for affiliation had been rejected.

The school management had initially tried to register their students through the SDPY school.

Later the SDPY school had informed the CBSE that the students of the Arooja’s school were not studying in their school.

Deficiencies

The CBSE pointed out that the school management did not rectify the deficiencies pointed out by the board. The CBI had asked the management to establish a composite science lab and math lab. Besides, the classrooms, computer science lab and library were undersized. The board also pointed out that the school was required to procure a minimum of 1,500 books.

The statement was filed in response to a writ petition moved by Maggie Arooja, manager, Arooja's Educational and Charitable Trust, Moolamkuzhi, and Sindhu Mohan, Principal of the school. When the petition was taken up for hearing, the court wondered why 29 students of Class 10 had not yet sought to implead in the petition.

The school management said in the petition that despite earnest efforts and filing necessary application, the CBSE had refused affiliation for the school. The school management was discriminated against.