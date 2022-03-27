CBI takes over probe into attempt to kill NRI woman in Canada

March 27, 2022 20:30 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into a case in which a person allegedly tortured his wife and tried to kill her while they were in Canada, considering that the “offence” occurred abroad.

The Chottanikkara police had registered a case in 2020 based on a complaint by the woman against her husband, a Kodungalloor native, following which Kerala High Court ordered a CBI probe. As per the First Information Report, he also allegedly made her terminate her pregnancy without her consent. The CBI registered the case under Sections 498 A (matrimonial cruelty) and 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman had also alleged in her complaint that her husband forced her to swallow chemicals used to clean the house, following which she sustained serious burn injuries to her internal organs, which affected her ability to speak. The couple got married in 2018, and she was taken to Canada by her husband in April 2019. He allegedly pledged 75.5 grams of gold gifted by her parents for her wedding and used it to pay insurance of his luxury car. She alleged that he was a drug addict and that he forced her to take drugs to compel her to obtain more money from her parents. Her parents were forced to pledge their house and pay him ₹24 lakh, she alleged.

He also took her to Mexico on their first wedding anniversary and reportedly attempted to murder her through “a car accident”, stated her complaint.