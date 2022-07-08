CBI summons Swapna Suresh for interrogation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) in the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission housing project, has issued a notice to Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, to appear at its Kochi office for interrogation on Monday.

Swapna had already been questioned in the case before. Sarith P.S., the co-accused in the gold smuggling case, had also been questioned. The case relates to the assistance running into crores by UAE Red Crescent associating with the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission.

Allegedly, of the ₹18.50 crore granted for the construction of 140 apartments for homeless, only ₹14.50 crore was used and the rest of the money was diverted kickbacks. Santhosh Eappen, the Managing Director of Unitac Builders which carried out the construction work of the apartment, is the first accused in the case.