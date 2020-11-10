CBI registers case against CPT Dy Chairman

KOCHI

10 November 2020 23:03 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Cyril C. George, Deputy Chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, on the allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It was alleged, according to a CBI communication, that Mr. George, while working as Secretary of the Cochin Port Trust, had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹90.73 lakh between January 1, 2004, and December 31, 2013, in his name and in the name of his family members.

The searches conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents including sale deeds, various bank account details, share certificates, statement of immovable property and mutual fund receipts.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency registered a First Information Report before the CBI Special Judge 1 in this connection.