CBI probe sought into luring of children into drugs

March 29, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Wednesday before the Kerala High Court by the mother of a Standard 8 student who had allegedly been used as a drug carrier, seeking CBI probe into luring of schoolchildren into drug consumption and using them for drug trafficking and other crimes.

According to her, her daughter who studies in a Kozhikode school was a vibrant student. However, she became indifferent, angry, quarrelsome, and disobedient since October 2022. The girl was lured into drugs by a Standard 9 student with biscuits containing drugs during sports practice. Then another Plus One student too befriended the girl and gave her MDMA, a synthetic drug, the petitioner said.

Once the girl became addicted to drugs, she was taken to Thalassery and Mahe for transporting drugs. She was also beaten up and threatened, her mother alleged.

