CBI interrogates Swapna Suresh

July 11, 2022 23:08 IST

Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, was interrogated by the CBI on Monday in connection with the alleged corruption and irregularities in receiving foreign aid for the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery. She was interrogated for close to six hours.

The agency has asked her to appear again for interrogation on July 21. The CBI has also asked Sandeep Nair, another accused in the smuggling case, to appear before it on July 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement