CBI interrogates Sivasankar

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 06, 2022 21:09 IST

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation interrogated senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar in the alleged corruption case related to the LIFE Mission housing project of Wadakkanchery for nearly eight hours on Thursday. The official had reached the CBI Kochi office by around 10.30 a.m.

The agency had interrogated Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, in relation to the allegations related to the LIFE Mission project, earlier. The statements of U.V. Jose, former Chief Executive Officer of the mission, and Santhosh Eapen, the managing director of the company which was selected for the construction of the houses in the case, were also recorded earlier.

