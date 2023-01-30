HamberMenu
CBI files chargesheet in Karipur gold smuggling case

January 30, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the Karipur gold smuggling case in which a few Customs officials were named as accused. The agency has listed 30 persons as accused in the case.

The case was booked following a joint surprise check by officials of the CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kochi, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kochi, at the airport in January 2021.

The agency said the accused had fraudulently facilitated the import of prohibited/contraband items for trade after obtaining undue advantage from the smugglers. Unaccounted cash, foreign currencies, liquor bottles, and foreign goods were seized from the accused. The demand and acceptance of bribe were revealed by CCTV footage, according to the chargesheet.

