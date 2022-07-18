CBI court sets two free in the Sambath custodial death case

July 18, 2022 15:07 IST

The CBI Special Court set free DySP C.K. Ramachandran and Binu Ittoop, a civilian, in the custodial murder case of Sampath of Palakkad as the investigation agency failed to prove the charges against them.

The allegation against Mr. Ramachandran was that he reached the Palakkad Town North Police station after knowing about the custodial death of Sampath and issued directions to his subordinates and made them change and fabricate the police records.

The CBI case was that Sambath, who was picked up following the murder of Sheela of Puthur, Palakkad, died in custody after he was subjected to third-degree torture. He died in police custody at a riverside cottage at Malampuzha on March 29, 2010. According to the CBI, Sambath was taken along with three others and detained for extracting/extorting confession from them.

The agency had alleged that Mr. Ramachandran had persuaded his subordinate staff of Palakkad Town North police station to fabricate false evidence and framed incorrect records with the intention to save the persons involved in the custodial death from possible legal punishment. It was also alleged that the General Diary, Prisoners Search Register, Sentry Relief book, arrest memos and seizure mahazers were fabricated in the process.

Mr. Ittoop was accused for attempting to influence a witness in the case by offering him money to give a statement in the court that he and the deceased Sampath were never taken to River Side Cottage, Malampuzha and not tortured there.

Discharging the accused, the Special Judge K. Kamanees held that there was practically no material to warrant any conviction of the offence of abetment of causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen the offender. The prosecution could not prove the charges of wrongful confinement to extort confession, the court held.

The CBI had earlier issued clean chits to two senior IPS officers Vijay Sakhare and Muhammed Yasin in the case.

The other accused in the case include civil police officers Johnson Lobo, T. J. Brijith, Abdul Rasheed, S. Shilan, grade ASI K. Ramachandran, head constable K. Madhavan and Circle Inspector Vipindas.

The discharge petition of one of the accused is pending before the court. The court may frame charges against four other accused in the case shortly.