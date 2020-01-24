CBI conducts raid on actor’s beauty parlour

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials searched the beauty parlour of actor Leena Maria Paul here on Thursday in connection with its probe into a case involving two persons who had allegedly used a software to spoof the landline number of the investigation agency and extort money from persons accused in CBI cases.

The search was carried out after the investigating team came across information that Y. Manivardhan Reddy of Hyderabad and Selvam Ramaraj of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the CBI in Hyderabad on January 18, had links with the actor and her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The agency had also carried out a raid on the residence of the actor in Chennai, it is learnt. Leena was arrested along with her partner from Delhi in 2013 for allegedly cheating a bank in Chennai of ₹19 crore.

CBI has not yet arraigned her as an accused in the case. It will conduct further investigations to ascertain her role in the case.