Kochi

CBI conducts raid on actor’s beauty parlour

more-in

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials searched the beauty parlour of actor Leena Maria Paul here on Thursday in connection with its probe into a case involving two persons who had allegedly used a software to spoof the landline number of the investigation agency and extort money from persons accused in CBI cases.

The search was carried out after the investigating team came across information that Y. Manivardhan Reddy of Hyderabad and Selvam Ramaraj of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the CBI in Hyderabad on January 18, had links with the actor and her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The agency had also carried out a raid on the residence of the actor in Chennai, it is learnt. Leena was arrested along with her partner from Delhi in 2013 for allegedly cheating a bank in Chennai of ₹19 crore.

CBI has not yet arraigned her as an accused in the case. It will conduct further investigations to ascertain her role in the case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 12:26:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cbi-conducts-raid-on-actors-beauty-parlour/article30637462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY