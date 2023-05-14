CBG plant proposal may reset waste management priorities of Kochi Corporation

May 14, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCH

I

With the State government accepting in principle the proposal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram, the Kochi Corporation has been forced to revisit its priorities regarding waste management programmes.

The waste-to-energy plant proposal pushed by the State government and the idea of having a windrow compost plant on the Brahmapuram campus will take a back seat following the new development.

The contribution of the civic body for setting up the CBG plant would be the release of nearly 10 acres at Brahmapuram, where it owns around 100 acres. Its responsibility will be limited to providing the required quantities of segregated waste at the plant site and taking away non-recyclable materials that will be segregated from the waste.

One of the key advantages of the CBG plant is that the gas produced at the plant will be drawn by BPCL itself for its use. The current understanding was that the company would design, establish, and run the plant for a minimum period of 20 years, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The government decision has come as a huge relief for the civic body, which has been struggling to tide over the waste management crisis since the March 2 blaze at Brahmapuram.

The changed circumstances and the government decision regarding the CBG plant have reset the waste management priorities of the city administration. The focus at present was on the new plant for which BPCL would be using its resources and technology, said the Mayor.

The city needs both a decentralised waste management scheme, which focuses on handling waste at source, and some centralised schemes. The city administration has made significant steps towards a decentralised waste management mechanism. It had given training to a huge workforce, the Haritha Karma Sena, for door-to-door collection of waste, besides setting up material recovery centres and providing residents the necessary support for processing waste, he said.