CB submits probe report on leaked visuals in sealed cover

The Crime Branch (CB) has submitted the details of its investigation into the allegation that the memory card in which the alleged incident of rape of actor was recorded was illegally accessed.

The details of the investigation was submitted in a sealed cover in the Special Court trying the rape case.

It was on the instruction of the Special Court that the investigation agency submitted details of the investigation.

The Crime Branch had earlier submitted before the Special Court that the memory card was illegally accessed while it was kept in the custody of the Sessions court, Ernakulam.

The survivor in the rape case had also complained to the President, the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court that the visuals were allegedly leaked.

The Special Court posted the case for April 18 considering the directive of the Kerala High Court to complete the further investigation before April 15.

It was on the revelations of a filmmaker that actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, had invited him to view the visuals of the rape that the further investigation was ordered. The filmmaker had also revealed that Dileep had conspired to cause harm to the investigation officers in the rape case.

Meanwhile, Martin, the second accused in the rape case, took bail from the Special Court on Thursday after the Supreme Court allowed his bail plea. Martin was allegedly driving the vehicle in which the actor was raped.