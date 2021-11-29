CB probing antecedents of accused in models’ death case

KOCHI

29 November 2021 22:08 IST

The Crime Branch probing the Chakkaraparambu accident is looking into the antecedents of Syju Thankachan arrested in connection with the case aided by the visuals found in his mobile phone.

He was arrested on charges of stalking the victims, including two promising models, of the accident and abetting over-speeding of their car, that among other things, is believed to have caused the accident. The investigation team has been given custody of the accused till Tuesday.

Visuals of the accused attending parties and interacting with women have been reportedly found in his mobile phone. The police are probing whether he had stalked or misbehaved with any other women. His suspected link with elements engaged in drug dealing is also being looked into, investigation sources said.

Syju was arrested after the police found CCTV footage of him tailing the victims’ car after a late night party at a hotel in Fort Kochi. He was found to have interacted with the occupants of the car along the way after which the police noticed a perceptible increase in the speed of the car before it rammed into a tree along the national highway in the early morning hours of November 1.

The police suspect Syju to have stalked the victims and asked them repeatedly, despite their obvious uninterest, to stay back after the party.