CB-NAAT tests to be ramped up in district

The cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CB-NAAT) for detecting SARS-CoV2 infection that gives results in around two hours, would be ramped up in Ernakulam district since RT-PCR processing systems available (at the Government Medical College and the Regional Public Health Laboratory) were limited in the district, said a senior health official on Wednesday.
CB-NAAT testing has been made available at more government hospitals, including the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, the Aluva District Hospital, and the Angamaly and Paravur Taluk Hospitals. Around 1,600 RT-PCR and CB-NAAT tests can be done daily in the government sector, while the capacity at private labs is over 4,000.
The district’s testing target remains at an average of 7,000 daily, considering the population, the official said, adding that RT-PCR tests would be targeted towards asymptomatic contacts of patients.
