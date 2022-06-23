CB grills Sarith in conspiracy case

The Crime Branch probing the conspiracy case against the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday grilled Sarith, her co-accused in the smuggling case, here at the Police Club for hours.

While Sarith is not an accused in the conspiracy case, the interrogation reportedly was to examine his possible involvement considering his close association with Swapna. The Cantonment Police had registered a case for conspiracy against Swapna and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George on a petition filed by former minister K.T. Jaleel earlier this month.