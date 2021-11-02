CB books two doctors involved in medical examination of survivor in POCSO case against Monson

Kochi

02 November 2021 18:13 IST

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the case involving alleged fraudster Monson Mavunkal has booked two doctors of the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, for allegedly threatening a sexual abuse survivor during the course of a medical examination last week.

The survivor of the case registered against Monson under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was brought to the outpatient (OP) wing of the gynaecology department of the hospital for medical examination on October 27. Two doctors, including an assistant professor, was entrusted with her examination behind closed doors.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has strongly objected to the CB action dubbing it as foisting fabricated cases on doctors discharging their duties in compliance with the law.

The survivor had lodged a petition with the city police alleging that she was locked up in the hospital, grilled about unwanted details, and accused of fabricating the story, which she felt was on account of the fact that Monson’s son had worked at the hospital. The city police forwarded the complaint to the CB.

However, in a release issued, KGMCTA said that a preliminary inquiry by the association had found the accusations baseless.

“Monson’s son had enrolled as a student over a decade ago and had never worked in the hospital. Besides, the doctors entrusted with her examination had never known him as the assistant professor had joined the medical college only in February and the other doing her residency had come from Pune,” said Unmesh A.K., president of the association.

The survivor was never locked up but the examination was conducted in a specially arranged closed room in the presence of her relative as the law suggests in sexual abuse cases, especially those registered under POCSO Act, to protect the privacy and identity of the person concerned, said Faisal Ali A.A, secretary of the association.

“POCSO cases demand detailed collection of history from the survivor as the certificate required to be issued by the doctor follows a prescribed format and run into several pages,” said Dr. Unmesh.

Such details had proved critical during the trial of many major cases, the association said. The association alleged that the survivor was abruptly taken away by the police before the completion of the examination about which doctors had lodged a complaint in writing with the medical college.