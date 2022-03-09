CB awaiting forensic report of seized hard disk

Case registered against Dileep, five others in conspiring case

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the case registered against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring to eliminate the sleuths involved in the investigation of the actor assault case remains confident that the forensic examination of a hard disk seized from a private lab in Mumbai will prove the extent of evidence tampering in the case.

The CB had on Tuesday submitted before the High Court that the lawyers of Dileep had sent four phones to the lab in Mumbai to extract data and that two phones were submitted before the court after potential extraction/ transfer/ deletion/ shredding of data.

The CB suspects that all the phones were cloned and data extraction was done at the Mumbai lab. The investigators had seized the external hard disk allegedly containing the soft copies, the draft forensic analysis forensic images and extracted files of the four phones from Mumbai. It has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Thiruvananthapuram.

“A cross verification of the forensic reports of the submitted phones and the hard disk seized from Mumbai should throw light on the extent of tampering. We are expecting the forensic report of the hard disk at the latest by Monday,” CB sources said.

The CB has already questioned three officials of the lab. It is suspected that the lawyers of Dileep were introduced to the lab by a former income tax officer as the lab offers expert assistance to various agencies during litigations. The CB sleuths have already spoken to the officer concerned and may summon him for interrogation, if needed.

Officials suspect the phones to have been subjected to scientific analysis and extraction rather than a mere formatting with the help of technical expertise and even foreign tools.

Meanwhile, the CB has launched an investigation based on claims by witnesses, including by an NRI, who alleged to have faced an extortion attempt from some of the accused. The CB had also informed the court about the revelations by one Dasan who used to work at Dileep’s house and allegedly overheard a conversation plotting to eliminate Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the actor assault case, on his release from prison.

The CB claimed that Dasan was allegedly tutored by the lawyers of the accused and that is also being probed.