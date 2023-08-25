HamberMenu
CB arraigns two more accused in cheating case involving Monson

August 25, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal, a self-styled antique dealer, has arraigned Bindu Lekha, wife of former Deputy Inspector General S. Surendran, and a sculptor identified as Santhosh as accused.

The investigation agency has submitted a report in this regard to the court. The CB was likely to invoke IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) against the two accused. They would be formally charged after interrogation.

This has taken the number of accused in the case to seven. The list of accused also includes Mr. Surendran who has already been arrested and was then released on bail. Shortly after Monson’s arrest, it was reported that about 70% of his fake antiquities were bought from Ernakulam-based Santhosh who used to rent them for film shoots.

The CB arrested Inspector General G. Lakshman after seven hour-long interrogation on Wednesday. He was also immediately released on bail since he had secured interim bail from the High Court. The investigation agency was gearing up to get Lakshman’s interim bail vacated. Last month, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran was also arrested and released on bail in the case. The investigation is being led by CB Dysp Y.R. Rustom.

