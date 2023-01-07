Cautious welcome to cardinal’s appeal for peace

January 07, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, has sent out a conciliatory message to those opposed to the unified Mass system recommended by the Synod of bishops in August last year.

The cardinal, while expressing anguish at the incidents at St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral on December 23 and 24 in his letter on Friday, assured that the Synod of bishops of the Church that meets here from Monday would work with determination to settle the controversy over Mass. He appealed to members of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly to desist from campaigns on social media.

The appeal has received cautious welcome from the faithful and priests opposed to the unified Mass system, which the cardinal and several members of the Synod have staunchly backed. The cardinal’s detractors have said that the Synodal Mass is being imposed on the archdiocese by, among others, apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath and a coterie of supporters.

Both the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (forum of priests for the protection of the archdiocese) and Almaya Munnettam, a combination of lay persons, have said that a reparations rally scheduled for January 8 is being postponed to January 15. The rally is meant as an atonement for the incidents inside the basilica in which sacraments were reportedly abused and consecrated host and wine spilled.

A communication from the group of priests and lay people said they did not take cardinal Alencherry’s appeal on its face value but intervention by some bishops, who are members of the Synod, and former Supreme Court judge Kurien Joseph and their assurances had prompted the groups to postpone the atonement rally.

The groups reiterated their charge that while those opposed to the Synodal Mass had conveyed their stance clearly, there had not been a meeting in a peaceful atmosphere to discuss the issue. There has been only an attempt to impose the Synodal decision without discussions, they alleged.