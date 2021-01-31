Caustic soda concentration plant commissioned

The new TCC project is expected to contribute to energy conservation and environmental protection

The State government-owned Travancore Cochin Chemicals, (TCC) which made a remarkable comeback from the brink of being referred to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in 2015-16, commissioned a 100-tonne-per-day caustic soda concentration plant and a 60-tonne-per-day HCL synthesis unit here on Saturday.

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan inaugurated the facilities.

TCC was established in 1951 to manufacture caustic soda with a capacity of 20 tonnes per day (TPD). Production was later raised to 180 TPD, and the new 250-TPD plant is part of the first phase of expansion, said a communication from the company.

The PSU posted a consolidated profit of over ₹100 crore during the 2016-17 - 2019-20 period on a consolidated turnover of ₹922 crore (excluding GST). The company also contributed ₹154 crore to the State exchequer by way of taxes and duties and provided employment to 90 persons during the period.

Moreover, permission given by the government to use open access to draw power and to put up projects added momentum to the company’s growth.

TCC has also initiated energy saving projects, including the conversion of the electrolysis cell and establishment of a new cooling tower. The company upgraded to digital control of the plant eliminating chances of human error as part of its commitment to safety.

The plants commissioned on Saturday are unique from the perspective of energy conservation and environmental protection. The HCL synthesis unit with co-generation saves 2.5 KL of furnace oil a day. It is the first-of-its-kind plant in India, the communication added. Savings at current rates are estimated to be more than ₹1 lakh a day, and the payback period is less than three years.

John Fernandez, MLA, TCC managing director K. Harikumar, chairman Mohammed Hanish and Eloor Municipal Chairman A.D. Sujil were present at the inauguration of the plants.