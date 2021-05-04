Caught between COVID and law and order duties

Police personnel are often forced to overlook health risks during the pandemic

An investigation team from the Kochi City police which has been hopping around multiple State borders since last week to nab the accused in the alleged murder of a teenager and then take him around for evidence collection encapsulated the challenges facing uniformed men and women during this period of a resurgent pandemic.

Thanks to occupational hazards, they are forced to overlook health risks and work often in disregard of physical distancing, which the force professes to the public as the second wave of the pandemic sweeps the entire country.

“Except for a few teams engaged in the investigation of important cases, we have deployed the entire force on the road for COVID protocol management.

“It is critical to motivate them to take risks, which could be done through leadership, welfare measures, and appreciating their work,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Visiting police stations, enquiring about the well-being of families of cops rather than their work, and ensuring their timely incentives and promotions are some of the steps being taken by Mr. Nagaraju to inspire confidence among the force.

“If we take care of our officers, they will take care of their work. Appreciate their work, and they will work with double the zeal. Guide them professionally without rank differences, and they will develop confidence in the leadership. Protect them from operational hazards, and they will risk anything. In short, we must treat them with respect and compassion,” he said.

P.D. Baiju, secretary, Kerala Police Association (Kochi City), said the situation had descended to a state last year when the force was nearly exhausted in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. “Unlike now, during the lockdown, the police could fully focus on pandemic protocol management, as there were no other law and order issues, since people were mostly confined to their homes,” he added.

The association may demand keeping a certain percentage of manpower in every station as reserve as was done during the height of the pandemic last year. The Police State Welfare Bureau has restored the emergency assistance of ₹5,000 for cops who test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Vaccination

The silver lining amid the gloom is that a majority of cops have at least received the first dose of the vaccine.

“If things reach a state where it so warrants, we may also set up exclusive quarantine facilities for cops. We are also granting them leave on demand without hampering our work. Once the situation comes under the control, we may also arrange counselling facilities to de-stress them,” said Mr. Nagaraju.