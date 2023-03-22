Catholicate Day celebrations on March 26

March 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The youth wing of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church will celebrate Catholicate Day at the Mulamthuruthy Marthoman Church at 3 p.m. on March 26.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by Catholicos of East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan will be the chief guest at the inauguration and Geevarghese Mar Yulios, president of the youth wing, will preside.

The Catholicate was established in Malankara in 1912 and was administered under the Malankara constitution of 1934, said a communication here on Wednesday.

The venue of the celebrations was the historic Mulamthuruthy church, the keys to which were handed over to the Orthodox Church by the then District Collector in October 2020 following a Supreme Court verdict in 2017.