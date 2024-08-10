GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Catholic institutions in Kerala to achieve carbon neutrality by December 2026

The August-December period in 2024 will be used to create awareness about carbon neutrality at the diocesan and parish levels

Published - August 10, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The year 2025 will be observed by the Catholic Church as in Kerala a year of green efforts and habits to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical ‘Laudato Si’ and the grand jubilee of the global church. Between January 2025 and December 2026, all Catholic churches and church-related institutions will be converted into carbon-neutral entities, said a press release here on Saturday.

The eco-friendly observances will be at the diocesan and parish levels and at the institutions and in the families, said the press release. The call to observe the years of green efforts came during a meeting of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council here.

The August-December period in 2024 will be used to create awareness about carbon neutrality at the diocesan and parish levels, the press release added. The programmes will be implemented between January 2025 and December 2026.

Against the background of increasing global warming, there is a global need to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon-neutral status, said the press release. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council has given the call for carbon neutrality since the State is increasingly bearing the brunt of climate change, the press release added.

