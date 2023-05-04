Catholic Church tribunal clarifies on real estate deal by Cardinal

May 04, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Catholic Church tribunal has said that it did not enter into the merits or even examine the legitimacy of the real estate deal by Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro-Malabar Church but merely confirmed an earlier decree by which the tribunal had declared an end to the case based purely on procedural technical grounds.

A forum of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has described the tribunal’s stand as contrary to reports that the Cardinal received a clean chit in the land deal case.

The message from Rome was conveyed in a letter from the chancery of the Apostolic Signatura to Father Varghese Perumayan, member of the presbyteral council of the archdiocese. The letter also said that any further clarification or concern could be raised with the competent dicastery or apostolic nunciature in India.

The letter from Rome has triggered a wave of protest from groups in the archdiocese wanting the Cardinal to be held accountable for the controversial real estate deals.

Father Sebastian Thalian, convenor of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (forum for the protection of the archdiocese), said in a statement that the supreme tribunal’s verdict was misrepresented by the archdiocesan leadership to give an impression that the Cardinal was absolved of any wrongdoing in the deals. The forum demanded an apology from the archdiocesan leadership.

The forum claimed that the clarification was issued after the tribunal was informed of the circulation of reports claiming that the tribunal had found the Cardinal innocent. The forum congratulated the tribunal for bringing out the truth and appealed to the leadership of the Syro-Malabar Church to bear witness to the truth and accept the truthfulness of the opinion expressed by the faithful.