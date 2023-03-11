Catholic Church objects to ‘anti-Chrisitan content’ of play

March 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A stage adaptation of Francis Norohna’s popular story ‘Kakkukali’ has rubbed the Catholic Church in Kerala up the wrong way with the Church authorities claiming that the play is a blot on the cultural landscape of the State. The play prompted the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, the apex body of the Church hierarchy in the State, to convene a meeting recently to discuss its “anti-Christian content.”

The bishops, while conceding the social relevance of plays and other creative works in bringing about transformation and development in society, condemned the “attempts, under the cover of these achievements, to glorify creations that insult and present history wrongly.” Religious communities under the Church had provided refuge and care to the abandoned, the bishops said in a statement issued here by Father Jacob Palakkappilly, deputy secretary general and official spokesperson of KCBC.

A Catholic nun Soumya Muttappillil of Voice of Nuns under the KCBC in a YouTube video criticised the Chief Minister for not taking action against those “spreading lies” using the play ‘Kakkukali’. She alleged that the campaign was being carried out with the knowledge of and encouragement from the government.

What the play is about

‘Kakkukali’ narrates the tale of an indigent young woman joining a convent to become a nun and later leaving the convent, unable to put up with the new life. The name of the story refers to a game played by young girls in the coastal areas of the State.

Director of the play Job Madathil, who spoke to The Hindu on Saturday, appeared to be a little bewildered by the controversy. He said the play had been staged in 14 venues in the past one year. “There have been no controversies. It is mysterious that the issue has snowballed into a controversy now,” he said.

He said the play had positive characters too, which went unnoticed. He wants more people to see the play and discuss its merits. “Most people, who protest against the play, have not seen it yet,” he added.

Writer’s take

Writer Francis Norohna said he had not seen the play and was not in a position to comment on it. Besides, he said, he was not liable to answer any questions on the stage adaptation as it was not directly his creation. However, he said that he would not stand in the way of the freedom of expression used by the playwright. He pointed out that the story had been in the public domain since 2018.

The writer said his story revolved around women losing their space under different circumstances. It can be a married woman living in an oppressive atmosphere, it can be a nun or an office worker. “The message is that there is a way to redemption even under these situations,” he added.

Instance in 1986

This is not the first time that the Catholic Church has opposed artistic creations. Of them, the most memorable in Kerala is a play by the late P.M. Antony, who adapted Nikos Kasantazakis’ renowned ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ for a stage version under the name ‘Christuvinte Aaram Thirumurivu’ in 1986. The play was banned in the state after widespread protests.