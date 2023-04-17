Catholic apex tribunal gives clean chit to Cardinal Alencherry in land deals

April 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The supreme tribunal of the Catholic Church has given a clean chit to Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, in matters pertaining to the sale of church property belonging to the arch eparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly and restitution of losses incurred theron.

In this regard, a copy of the decree of the prefect of the supreme tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura dated January 31, 2023 was sent to archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the arch eparchy, from the Apostolic Nunciature in India on April 3, 2023.

“As your Grace will see, the supreme tribunal, after carefully studying the case, has now decreed that in matters already decided, let there be no reopening, and let this be informed to those concerned, with all the effect of law,” the letter to archbishop Thazhath from the Apostolic Nunciature says.

The ruling of the supreme tribunal comes in response to an appeal filed by a group of priests of the arch eparchy against the decision of the dicastery for the Eastern Churches on the issue related to land sale. The ruling of the tribunal endorses that the decisions of the dicastery for the Eastern Churches remain upheld without prejudice to the civil court procedure.

An explanatory note on the development says it is hoped that the decree of the tribunal will clarify many of the doubts of the faithful as there have been “a lot of false propaganda” spread with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Syro-Malabar church and the Major Archbishop.

The note also points out that the dicastery had directed Cardinal Alencherry to take steps for restitution of loss in his official capacity in the arch eparchy. But misinformation was spread that the dicastery had asked the Major Archbishop to make personal restitution. Those who continue to spread such misinformation should be warned of appropriate canonical punishment.

“May this note serve to all Syro-Malabar faithful in Ernakulam, especially who spread calculated malice against the Synod and the bishops of the Church to know the truth. May this truth endorsed by the supreme tribunal of the Church strengthen all the efforts to keep up their Catholic in communion with the Pope, the Major Archbishop, the Synod of Bishops and the local hierarchy,” the note adds.

In the meanwhile, a forum of priests in the archeparchy Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samiti (forum for protection of the archdiocese) claimed the letter from the Vatican representative in New Delhi could only cause confusion.

In a statement here on Monday, samiti convener Father Sebastian Thalian said reports in the social media created an impression that the Vatican had given a clean chit to Cardinal Alencherry in the land deals case. The verdict of the supreme tribunal had not followed a trial nor was it based on the merit of the case. The appeal by the representatives of the canonical forums in the arch eparchy had been rejected by the supreme tribunal because the appeal was not submitted on time, the forum convener said. He also said it should not be forgotten that the Vatican had conceded that the arch eparchy had sustained significant losses on account of the land deals.